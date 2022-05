HOCKLEY COUNTY and TERRY COUNTY, Texas — Power outages impacted over 6,000 customers in Hockley and Terry counties Tuesday night, according to outage maps by Xcel Energy and Lyntegar Electric Cooperative.

The Lyntegar outages began just after 8:00 p.m. and impacted just over 3,300 customers.

The Xcel Energy outages also began just after 8:00 p.m. and impacted just over 2,700 customers. It was estimated that power would be back on at approximately 9:30 p.m.