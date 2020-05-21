Power outages reported around Lubbock following hailstorm

Breaking News
LUBBOCK, Texas — Multiple power outages were reported after a severe thunderstorm moved across Lubbock early Wednesday evening.

Lubbock Power & Light (LP&L) reported over 5000 customers in their service area without power as of 7:30 p.m.

LP&L said most of their outages were related to a vehicle striking an electric pole in the area of North Quaker Avenue.

South Plains Electric Cooperative, Inc. showed 15 members without power at 7:30 p.m. on their webite.

This is a developing story and will be updated with additional updates.

