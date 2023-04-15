LUBBOCK, Texas– Lubbock Power and Light announced in a social media post Saturday more than 3,00 of its customers lost power due a to a fire in West Lubbock.

The post said crew were working to with Lubbock Fire Rescue to restore power to LP&L customers.

LFR confirmed to EverythingLubbock.com fire crews were to called to Frankford Avenue between 3rd and 4th streets for a transformer that caught fire just before 11:00 a.m.

LFR also said a powerline fell and caused a small grass fire that was quickly extinguished.

This is a developing story. Check back with EverythingLubbock.com for updates.