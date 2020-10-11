Power outages reported in parts of Lubbock Sunday morning

(Photo provided by the City of Lubbock/LP&L)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Multiple power outages were reported Sunday morning parts of central, south and southwest Lubbock.

According to the Lubbock Power & Light website, about 6200 customers were without power around 9:00 a.m.

The majority of the outages were confined to an area from Slide Road to University Avenue, between South Loop 289 and 98th Street.

Additional outages were also reported between 50th Street and South Loop 289, between Slide Road and Indiana Avenue.

The outages were attributed to an overhead line issue.

Roughly 30 customers were still without power as of 11:25 a.m.