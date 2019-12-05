Power outages reported in Southwest Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — Many customers were without power in Southwest Lubbock just after 4:00 p.m. Thursday.

The Lubbock Power & Light outage map showed that around 4,000 customers were affected by the outages at 4:44 p.m.

LP&L Spokesperson Matt Rose said the true number of customers affected is around 3,000.

Rose said the cause of the outages was construction workers that accidentally brought equipment in contact with an electrical line. No one was injured in the incident.

Rose said power was expected to be fully restored just after 5:00 p.m.

