LUBBOCK, Texas — Severe weather led to areas of flooding in Lubbock along with downed power lines and power outages Sunday evening.

At about 5:45 p.m., more than 3,500 homes or businesses were without power according to the Lubbock Power & Light outage map. The number had been higher at one point. The Lyntegar Electric website reported more than 1,000 homes or businesses with an outage Sunday evening — most of them in or near Post.

Central Lubbock (Nexstar/Staff)

45th and Avenue U (Nexstar/Staff)

45th and Avenue U (Nexstar/Staff)

82nd and Quaker (Nexstar/Staff)

LP&L issued a statement Sunday evening, saying, “Strong storms passed through Lubbock, damaging equipment and causing outages. All available crews are in the field fixing equipment in order to restore power as quickly and safely as possible.”

(Use the image slideshow to see downed power lines in Central Lubbock.)

At 5:35 p.m., the National Weather Service in Lubbock issued a special weather statement, which was valid until 6:00. It indicated winds with gusts up to 55 miles per hour were possible.

A flood advisory was issued until 8:00 p.m. for Lubbock County.

A special weather statement was issued for Levelland, Sundown and Opdyke West until 6:15 p.m. for winds. A similar statement was issued for Abernathy, Idalou and Petersburg.