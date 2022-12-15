O’DONNELL, Texas — A crash involving O’Donnell students occurred Wednesday, according to a social media post from O’Donnell ISD.

No fatalities or injuries were yet confirmed, but the school said “we will once again need to support and pray for each other during this time.”

The school also said it will resume a regular school day Thursday, but not take attendance. Events and tests scheduled prior, will be cancelled.

Counselors will be available at 9:00 a.m. for students, parents, faculty, staff and community members, the school added.

EverythingLubbock.com was working on getting additional information.