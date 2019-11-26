Pre-burn Thanksgiving calories at ‘Walk, Roll or Run at Safety City’ event

O.J. Williams, Outdoor Recreation Coordinator for the City of Lubbock’s Park & Recreation department, interviewed on KLBK Bright & Early about their upcoming event.

Families are invited to the City’s ‘Walk, Roll or Run’ event at Safety City so they can enjoy Thanksgiving dinner knowing they’ve already burned off the calories.

The free event is scheduled for Wednesday November 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Safety City, which is inside Clapp Park at 46th Street and Avenue U.

For more information, watch the video above.