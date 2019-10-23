Precautions to take when turning on the heat

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Fire & Rescue said they are ready for their busy season, expecting at least one fire that is started because of heat failure. Thousands are expected to turn the heat on as temperatures drop, and LFR is pushing people to get their systems checked out.

“It makes us kind of emotional because these deaths can be preventable,” said Gary Vaughn, Division Chief. “This kind of stuff sneaks up on people who don’t know they have an issue until it’s too late.”

Along with fire and smoke inhalation one of the most common issues LFR sees is carbon monoxide, an odorless and potentially lethal gas. Emissions of the gas are becoming increasingly common as people unintentionally bring it into their homes with their heating equipment.

“It is actually pretty frequent, because people turn on their thermostat, see that it works, and just forget about it,” said Mark Branscome, Operations Manager with Lowery’s Plumbing & Heating. “This is a very dangerous idea, because they aren’t considering the long term effects which can take a really terrible turn.”

LFR said while they cannot fix equipment, they can provide a free carbon monoxide test. If you would like to make an appointment you can call their non-emergency number at 806-775-2632.