Pregnant dog stolen from Lubbock Animal Shelter

Local News

LUBBOCK, Texas — A pregnant Bull Terrier named Judy was stolen from Lubbock Animal Shelter after a couple posed as knowing the dog’s true owners.

According to Lubbock Police, the dog was taken to the shelter after she was found wandering around Spirit Dealership at 4611 Ave. Q. A couple approached the dog, claimed to have seen a post regarding her lost, and would contact their acquaintance to get her back in her owner’s care.

However, the dog was never returned to her rightful owner. A reward is now being offered to anyone who can return the dog, as she is considered a high risk because of her pregnancy.

