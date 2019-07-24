Pregnant woman and husband died, leave three children behind

On Sunday, Sara and Johan Bergen along with their unborn child died in a car crash near O’Donnell.

They were just a few miles away from home, when DPS troopers say Sara ran a stop sign hitting an on-coming truck.

Their three other children, all under the age of six were also in the car with them. They are still at UMC.

“Very sad for those little boys, it seems they ask for their mom, I don’t know if they’ve told them yet, but I know yesterday they hadn’t even told them,” said Anna Froese, a relative of the family.

Froese said Sara was nine months pregnant, one week overdue.

“She had been getting ready for it and she was very excited about it, she had three boys and this was a girl,” Froese said.

The family says they don’t know if they were heading to the hospital to have the baby or going somewhere else.

“They had to go and get stuff from the house for the children and that’s when they noticed the purse was there, the wallet was there, so I don’t think they planned to leave the house for awhile,” Froese said.

Froese says all three boys are expected to make a full recovery.

Sara and Johan’s funeral is scheduled for Thursday.