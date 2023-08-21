LUBBOCK, Texas— Premiere Cinemas announced in a press release it would be offering $4 movie tickets on Sunday, August 27, in honor of National Cinema Day.

The release said that more than 3,000 theaters would be participating, and some of this summer’s biggest blockbusters would be included, such as Oppenheimer, Barbie, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and the Sound of Freedom.

According to the release, Premiere Cinema was “SUPER EXCITED” to participate in National Cinema Day!

Premiere is located at the South Plains Mall near the women’s Dillards and opened in 2012.

If you would like to participate in National Cinema Day, click here.