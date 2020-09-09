Preparing for disaster during COVID-19

LUBBOCK, TX — September is National Preparedness Month. The Red Cross is urging people to make an emergency plan in case of disaster.

While it advises people to make a plan, some across Texas have been prepared for disaster for years.

“I’ve always been a country girl,” said survivalist Sara Hathaway. “I grew up country strong, bow hunting and riding horses.”

More recently, she become interested in how to survive in the event of a disaster.

“It’s much more than just preparing toilet paper,” said Hathaway.

She teaches others skills, such as gardening and self-defense, that she felt were being lost on the next generation.

“It’s a very sad day for humanity when we don’t have our fragile little society, and if it were to deteriorate we would need to know how to grow gardens and know how to feed ourselves,” said Hathaway.

For Executive Director of the South Plains Chapter of the Red Cross Deborah Finlayson, preparing for the worst can help not only you, but your community.

“Being prepared for disaster, any disaster, from a hurricane to a house fire, is going to improve your chances of survival, as well as recovery. So preparedness is very very important,” said Finlayson.

But Hathaway said while it might seem a little gloomy to think about preparing for disaster, people already prepare for the worst all the time.

“You’re prepared in case you lose a tire, you got the extra one there. You all have insurance. You buy a home, what’s the first thing you do? You put homeowners insurance on that home. Why do you do that? Because in case of a disaster you want your home replaced. So why wouldn’t you spend extra time and money to make sure your food supply is also available?” Hathaway said.

For Finlayson, it’s important to have a plan in place no matter the situation.

“Always know: What’s your plan? Where’s my stuff? How am I going to get out of here? What road am I going to take? But you want to make sure you’ve planned it and you’ve been through it. That’s the most important thing,” said Finlayson.

But in the age of coronavirus, being flexible when disaster strikes can be crucial.

“The biggest thing you can do is to be adaptable. So you have to learn to just go with the flow, and stick and move whatever is coming your way,” said Hathaway.

Hathaway and Finlayson say that no matter what, you can never be too prepared.

“If you have prepared individuals, you have a prepared community. And then we don’t need chaos if something were to happen. We are already ready for it,” said Hathaway.

The Red Cross says that when building an emergency kit you should make sure to include first aid supplies, prescription medications, disinfectant and masks, as well as any personal hygiene products you might like to have in the event of a disaster.