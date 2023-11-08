LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas voters approved the Texas statewide proposition five, Texas University Fund on Tuesday. Texas Tech President Lawrence Schovanec thanked Texas voters in a social media video on Wednesday.

“Thank you for your belief in higher education and for your trust in the important work done by Texas Tech University,” Schovanec said.

Proposition 5 will provide $3.9 billion in funding to certain institutions of higher education. Four Texas universities will receive money from the endowment including Texas Tech University, University of Houston, Texas State University and the University of North Texas.

“The TUF is not just a win for our institution, it’s a win for nurturing generations of students and faculty who will benefit from the opportunities this funding provides,” Schovanec said. “We are firm in our commitment to producing impactful research and your support will strengthen the communities we serve. We are grateful for that support.”