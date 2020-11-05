President Trump campaign to hold news conference in Las Vegas at 10:30 a.m. (cst)

LAS VEGAS — The Trump campaign announced it will hold a news conference in Las Vegas Thursday morning.

According to the news release, it will be at 10:30 a.m. (CST) in front of the Clark County Election Department and will include former Director of National Intelligence Ric Grenell, former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt, Chairman of the American Conservative Union Matt Schlapp and Nevada GOP Chair Michael McDonald.

