LUBBOCK, Texas — President Donald Trump endorsed U.S. Congressman Jodey Arrington’s reelection campaign on Friday.

Trump said in a tweet that Arrington, who was originally elected to the House in 2016 and reelected in 2018, loves the U.S. Military and veterans and is strong in the 2nd Amendment.

“Jodey has my Complete and Total Endorsement,” Trump said, linking to a page soliciting donations for Arrington’s campaign.

.@JodeyArrington from the Great State of Texas has been an incredible supporter of our #MAGA Agenda. Jodey fully supports Securing our Border w/ the WALL, he Loves our Military & Vets, and is Strong on the #2A. Jodey has my Complete and Total Endorsement! https://t.co/PkOFjOAFX1 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 14, 2020

Arrington is the Congressman for the 19th District of Texas.