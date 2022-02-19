LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Texas Tech University:

Texas Tech University‘s Presidential Lecture & Performance Series (PLPS) will host the Grammy-winning musical group, Ranky Tanky, on Friday (Feb. 25) at 7 p.m. at the Allen Theatre in the Student Union Building (SUB). General admission tickets for the public are $20. Texas Tech students are admitted for free with a valid student ID.

“We are thrilled to kickstart our spring season and close Black History Month with Gullah-tradition based Ranky Tanky,” said Dóri Bosnyák, lead administrator of the PLPS. “Ranky Tanky recently earned its first Grammy Award and performed at the 2021 presidential inauguration. We invite you to attend this event, and don’t hesitate to sing and dance along with them in the aisle!”

The Grammy-winning jazz, gospel, funk and rhythm and blues group released its eponymous debut on Oct. 20, 2017. By December of that year, the group had been profiled on National Public Radio’s (NPR) “Fresh Air with Terry Gross” and its album soared to the No. 1 position on the Billboard, iTunes and Amazon Jazz charts. “Gullah” comes from West African language and means “a people blessed by God.” “Ranky Tanky” translates loosely as “work it” or “get funky!” In this spirit, the Charleston, South Carolina-based quintet performs the timeless music of Gullah culture born in the southeastern Sea Island region of the U.S.

The PLPS was created in 2006 by then-Texas Tech President Jon Whitmore. The series’ mission is to enhance the intellectual and cultural landscape of Texas Tech, Lubbock and the South Plains.

For information on tickets to see Ranky Tanky, follow this link. For information on the series as a whole, visit the PLPS website.

