Pressure on Gov. Abbott from Lubbock business community to fix ERCOT

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce sent a letter to Governor Greg Abbott about the reliability of the state electric grid.
In the letter, the Lubbock Chamber implied the ERCOT grid still needs to make improvements to reach an acceptable level of reliability. The Chamber urged Abbott to include additional electric reliability measures on any special session agendas.
Lubbock recently transitioned to the ERCOT grid from the Southwest Power Pool.
Read the full letter from the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce below:
Dear Governor Abbott,
As it did for many Texans, the February winter storm served as an eye-opening experience for the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce. Over Memorial Day weekend, most of Lubbock transitioned from the Southwest Power Pool to ERCOT. As such, enhancing the safety and reliability of the state’s electric grid became one of our top priorities during the 87th Legislature’s regular session.
We were encouraged by certain reforms, such as SB 2 and SB 3, but there is still work to be done to ensure businesses and families have reliable access to electricity – especially during severe weather events. Other pieces of legislation, such as HB 1607, would have enhanced transmission but time ran out before the legislation could be approved by both chambers.
Monday’s warnings from ERCOT for customers to conserve energy reinforced that there is still work to be done before our state’s grid reaches an acceptable level of reliability. On behalf of the Lubbock business community, we respectfully urge you to include additional electric reliability measures on any special session agendas.
Thank you for your consideration and leadership.
Sincerely,
Eddie McBride
President and CEO