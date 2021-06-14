Pressure on Gov. Abbott from Lubbock business community to fix ERCOT

FILE – This Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021 file photo shows power lines in Houston. On Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly asserting wind turbines freezing over in the cold weather were primarily responsible for Texans losing heat and electricity this week. Failures in natural gas, coal and nuclear energy systems were responsible for nearly twice as many outages as frozen wind turbines and solar panels combined, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which operates the state’s power grid, said in a press conference Tuesday. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce sent a letter to Governor Greg Abbott about the reliability of the state electric grid.

In the letter, the Lubbock Chamber implied the ERCOT grid still needs to make improvements to reach an acceptable level of reliability. The Chamber urged Abbott to include additional electric reliability measures on any special session agendas.

Lubbock recently transitioned to the ERCOT grid from the Southwest Power Pool.

Read the full letter from the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce below: