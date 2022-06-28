LUBBOCK, Texas – Firework season is one of the busiest times of the year for animal shelters. The loud noises can cause dogs extreme anxiety, but even more so if they are left outside while they’re going off.

According to local experts in dog health and behavior, dogs that are left outside will more than likely result in them finding a way out and onto the streets. So, it’s most important to keep them inside if possible. If not, putting them in a crate or in a garage is still preferred over leaving them outside.

However, there are medications and extra measures owners can take at home to prevent this kind of anxiety.

“There are a lot of drugs out there for your dogs that are inexpensive, very safe,” Carl Clary, a veterinarian at Live Oak Animal Hospital said.

CBD is another option to consider, but it’s important to have discussions with the dog’s veterinarian before making any decisions.

If the dog isn’t limited to being outside all of the time, there are ways to keep him or her comfortable inside the home while fireworks are going off.

Dog trainer Justin Cloud explained, “Try and make it harder for them to hear the fireworks. So playing music, a TV, a fan, and just making sure they’re really secure.

He added, “Of course it’s different in each situation, but a lot of desensitizing the dog to something that triggers their fear or anxiety, or using some form of conditioning to try to change their emotions to the trigger as well.”

Dogs use their body language to communicate to their owners, so paying attention to how they carry themselves physically is also extremely important.

Before this weekend, owners should make sure their dog is microchipped and/or has a collar on with contact information. Just in case, they do escape and are on their own.

In honor of National Microchipping Month, the Lubbock Animal Shelter is offering free microchipping, any day for the remainder of June.