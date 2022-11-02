LUBBOCK, Texas — A murder charge was filed Wednesday against Adam Villarreal, 19, for the shooting death of Domingo Siri. Villarreal was already in jail for other charges.

EverythingLubbock.com was unable to get the murder warrant against Villarreal on Wednesday. However, he was mentioned in the warrant against Catelyn Pina who was arrested October 5, also on a murder charge. We withheld Villarreal’s name at the time of her arrest because he had not yet been charged.

Officers responded to shots fired in the 1600 block of 28th Street in the early morning hours of September 1, 2021, according to police at the time. Siri, 30, was found suffering from a gunshot wound and pronounced dead on the scene, according to police. A second man was also found and taken to University Medical Center with moderate injuries. According to the affidavit in the Pina case, Villarreal owned a car that was similar to one seen in surveillance video of the scene. Villarreal was also mentioned in the affidavit as Pina’s boyfriend.

Pina was interviewed by police in July. She admitted to driving Villarreal’s vehicle when the shooting happened.

“[Pina] stated the shooting happened fast,” the affidavit said. “She denied seeing [Villarreal] shoot but stated he did have a gun at the time of the shooting.” She said another suspect in the car had a “big” gun and that he was the shooter. Villarreal, who was in the Lubbock County Detention Center for unrelated charges, was also interviewed by police and denied involvement in the case.

As of Wednesday, Pina and Villarreal remained in LCDC. Villarreal was held in lieu of bonds totaling $667,500, and Pina was held in lieu of a $500,000 bond.