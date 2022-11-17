LUBBOCK, Texas — A teen victim of a 2021 shooting was arrested after he was accused of assaulting his mother and running from police on Tuesday, according to a report from the Lubbock Police Department.

Officers were called to the 2000 block of 42nd Street for a domestic disturbance.

According to a police report, the teen’s mother told officers that he refused to get up for a dentist appointment, so she called him a “lazy bum.” The mother said her son threatened to kill her, stating “I’ll kill you b****,” according to the report.

The teen’s mother told officers he dragged her out of his room by her feet. After she called police, he ran from the home, according to the report.

The teen was taken into custody after a police chase. According to the report, officers found that he was in possession of a gun that turned out to be stolen.

The police report identified the teen as the victim of a November 2021 shooting. According to a previous police report, he was shot in the side of his head while “playing with a gun” with another teen.

The report stated the teen’s mother was “in fear that [her son] was capable of following through with his threat to kill her.”

According to the report, the teen was charged with domestic assault and evading arrest. He was booked into the Lubbock County Juvenile Justice Center.

Due to his age, the name of the suspect was not released.