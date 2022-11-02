LUBBOCK, Texas — Police were able to charge 42-year-old Alvin Flores with the murder of Severo Losoya based on evidence from a shots-fired call nine days before Losoya was shot, according newly released court documents.

Lubbock Police responded to the 200 block of North Avenue R around 11:00 p.m. on October 21 and found 55-year-old Losoya with a gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to University Medical Center and later died from his injuries.

Shell casings found at the scene matched a shell casing from a shots-fired incident that occurred on October 12, according to an affidavit in court records.

According to previous court documents, a man later identified by police as Flores pulled out a gun and shot at two people in a vehicle stopped next to him at 34th Street and Avenue Q.

Flores was arrested during a traffic stop on October 25 after police connected his vehicle to the October 12 shots-fired incident on Avenue Q, according to court documents.

According to the affidavit, when police interviewed him about the Losoya murder, Flores initially said he let his friend borrow his car and that his friend was the one who killed Losoya.

However, he then admitted this was not the truth and claimed he met with Losoya to buy drugs, according to the affidavit.

Flores claimed that, “During their conversation, Alvin addressed [Losoya] as ‘N***a,'” the affidavit said.

He said Losoya responded to this by slapping him on the back of the head and telling him not to call him that, according to the affidavit.

“[Flores] claimed when he exited the vehicle [Losoya] pulled out a knife and he felt threatened,” the affidavit said.

Flores said he fired two shots at Losoya and claimed it was self-defense, according to the affidavit.

However, there were other people in Flores’ vehicle at the time that never mentioned Losoya threatening Flores with a knife before he was shot, the affidavit said.

According to the affidavit, a knife was located in Losoya’s left-front pants pocket, but it was closed.

As of Wednesday, Flores remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center in lieu of bonds totaling $874,000.