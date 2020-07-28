Price of gold goes up and impacts local businesses

LUBBOCK, Texas – Gold prices rose to a record high on Tuesday, and Lubbock business owners said they’ve seen the effects first-hand.

According to Monex.com, the price of gold on Monday was $1,949 an ounce, up over $100 from the previous week.

Marty Faulkenberry, manager at Mike’s Gold Buyers, said after the price increase, his business saw more people.

“What we are seeing is gold reached a record high, it’s done nothing but go up since Sunday night,” he said.

Faulkenberry said he had seen a small trend at first, due to the effects of the pandemic, and that now people are beginning to sell their gold.

“What we are seeing more now is gold is at an all time high and so now they’re selling it because they want to,” he said.

Gabriel Ghandour, owner at MG Jewelry Designer’s, has been working with jewelry for the majority of his life and he said he is not surprised the price of gold has gone up.

“People have trust in gold. They want to buy gold,” he said. “They want that security stuff. We don’t know what will happen tomorrow, that’s what makes the price go up.”

He said gold can be purchased in any part of the world and that it’s a good investment.

“If you bought gold five years ago, now it’s double your money,” he said.