LUBBOCK, Texas— The city of Lubbock will kick off its celebrations for Pride month Saturday, June 4.

The annual pride parade will start at 7:00 p.m. on 13th Street and Texas Avenue near the Italian Garden restaurant and end in the Depot District at The Library Bar on 17th Street and Texas Avenue.

Vendors and food trucks will be allowed to set up starting at 10:00 a.m. The event will last all day and is open to the public.

Multiple events are planned for the month of June

Sunday, June 5:

LubbockPRIDE Movie Brunch, Alamo Drafthouse

Saturday, June 18:

Pride Potluck and Pride Night, 5:00 p.m., Mackenzie Park

Friday, June 24:

East Lubbock Art House pride picnic

Saturday, June 25:

Top of Texas LGBTQ Book Club, Wild Lark Books, 6:00 p.m.