Primary result for County Commissioner Republican Precinct 1

LUBBOCK, Texas — Early voting results were released Tuesday evening for Lubbock County in the March 3 Texas Primary.

In the Republican Primary for County Commissioner Republican Precinct 1, Terence Kovar had 52 percent, Lee Ann Dumbauld had 42 percent and ‘Major’ Garza had 6 percent.

Kovar currently works for the city, while Dumbauld was the former City Manager for Lubbock. Dumbdauld made the announcement she was running for Precinct 1 in August 2019.

Garza has military and business experience and said he felt for Lubbock County that “transparency is an issue right now,” according to an interview with KFYO.

Unofficial final results were expected later in the evening.