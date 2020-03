LUBBOCK, Texas — Early voting results were released Tuesday evening for Lubbock County in the March 3 Texas Primary.

In the Republican Primary for County Commissioner Republican Precinct 3, Ysidro Gutierrez had 17 percent, Cary W. Shaw had 62 percent and Victor Flores had 21 percent.

