LUBBOCK, Texas — Primrose of Lubbock, a retirement community is set to hold its grand opening on Thursday from 4:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

A press release said Primrose will include 56 assisted living apartments, 26 memory care apartments, and 26 townhome villas.

“Primrose Retirement is the perfect fit for Lubbock. The Primrose Retirement mission and values align directly with our West Texas culture and attitude,” said Executive Director Joe Pullen. “There is no better place for our seniors to thrive and receive world class care, service, and hospitality.”