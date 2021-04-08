Principals named at Byron Martin ATC and Overton, Stewart, and Preston Smith elementary schools

The following is a press release from the Lubbock ISD:

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) – At this morning’s workshop meeting, the Lubbock ISD Board of Trustees approved principal appointments for the Byron Martin Advanced Technology Center (ATC) and Overton, Stewart, and Preston Smith elementary schools for the 2021-2022 school year.

Ann Archer will serve as principal at the ATC. She has extensive experience as a principal in Lubbock ISD, most recently as principal at Overton. She replaces Lori Breitling Bundy, who is retiring from the district.

Kevin Booe will replace Archer at Overton. He has served as principal at Miller Elementary School since its inception and oversaw the consolidation of students from Murfee and Haynes elementary schools into Miller.

Trustees also appointed Jaci Underwood as principal at Smith Elementary School. She has served as principal at Stewart Elementary School for the last four years. Dr. Gabe Gillespie will replace Underwood at Stewart. Dr. Gillespie is moving from his current position as principal at Dunbar College Preparatory Academy.

Lubbock ISD administrators are in the search process for the principal at Miller Elementary School and members of the Lubbock Partnership Network Management Committee will make the selection at Dunbar.

