Prison officer from Big Spring headed to prison, found guilty of taking bribes

LUBBOCK, Texas — Alex Smith, 24, of Big Spring was sentenced Thursday in Lubbock to 18 months in federal prison for Bribery of a Public Official.

Smith was a Food Service Officer at the Big Spring Correctional Center. Among other things, Smith supervised inmate workers for the preparation of meals in the prison.

Smith admitted to an investigator that he smuggled approximately 45 cell phones in exchange for bribes. The bribes totaled approximately $10,500 according to court records.

He got caught after another prison employee overheard inmates talking about Smith smuggling cell phones into the prison. Court records said Smith gained a reputation for smuggling cell phones to the inmates.