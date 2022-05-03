LUBBOCK, Texas — Pro-choice protesters gathered outside of the Lubbock County Courthouse on Tuesday following the leak of a SCOTUS draft ruling overturning Roe v. Wade.

Politico published the 67-page document Monday, which was described as an initial draft majority opinion in a case regarding a Mississippi law banning virtually all abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

“Not your body, not your choice,” the protesters said.

Pro-choice protests also occurred at the State Capitol in Austin, video showed.