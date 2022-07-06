Image of protestors courtesy of Jude Johnson

LUBBOCK, Texas— A Lubbock woman organized a pro-choice protest on Monday in opposition to the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Jude Johnson ,22, organized the protest with her close friends to show support for reproductive rights after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last month.

Johnson told EverythingLubbock.com that she didn’t expect many people to show up on Monday.

“We came together to make a protest and within like a few days we had a thousand in the group supported pro-choice communities,” Luna said. “We didn’t really expect so many people to show cause only like 100 said they were going [on Facebook] and a lot more ended up showing up”

Johnson said she wants to plan a protest every month with her Facebook group “806 Pro-choice Communities” until there is some sort of change in the court’s recent ruling.

“We want people to have access to something that they need as in for rape victims, people who have babies at a young age,” Johnson said. “This could be them or their daughter or their sister, their mother.

Last month, a protest was held the day Roe v. Wade was overturned. Lubbock lawmakers were in support of the decision calling it a “great day in America”.

