LUBBOCK, Texas— A Facebook group organized a pro-choice rally at Tim Cole Park on Friday.

“Lubbock Supports Planned Parenthood” organized a rally at 4:00 p.m. in protest of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday.

One protester, Paige Mahaffey, explained the overturning of Roe v. Wade is going put women and children in danger.

“Removing legislation that allows women to get abortions is not going to stop abortions, it’s going to stop safe abortions,” Mahaffey said. “We’re going to have women dying in back rooms, getting pushed down the stairs, getting coat hangers, things that our sisters and brothers fought [against].”

Another protester, TQ Weaver told EverythingLubbock.com the protest was last minute, but the protestors wanted to come out and show their support.

“This is really disheartening what happened today,” Weaver said. “This is not the end of the fight this is only the beginning, and we will be out here time and time again until we get our rights back.”

Lubbock lawmakers made statements early Friday afternoon in support of today’s decision.

House representative Dustin Burrows said today’s decision was “a tremendous victory for thousands of unborn babies who will now be saved.”

Congressman and Lubbock native Jodey Arrington said Friday was “a great day for America”

One of the organizers of the rally, Allison Burrell, says they wanted their voices to be heard and have other events planned for the weekend.

According to Burrell, they will have a day of service at the Roots Booker T. Washington Community Garden afterward there will be counselors to help those struggling with the recent decision as well as representatives from Planned Parenthood explaining what they do.