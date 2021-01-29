Pro-life demonstrators and counter-protesters gather at Lubbock Planned Parenthood

LUBBOCK, Texas — A pro-life march and counter-protesters demonstrated near each other in Lubbock Friday afternoon.

The pro-life protest, part of the annual March for Life rally, began around 4:30 p.m. outside Lubbock’s Planned Parenthood clinic at 3716 22nd Place.

A counter-protest for reproductive rights was scheduled at the Tim Cole Memorial at 5:00 p.m., but an EverythingLubbock.com photographer captured the counter-protesters near the Planned Parenthood clinic as well, across the street from the pro-life protest.

Based on images and video from the scene, EverythingLubbock.com estimated the crowd to be well more than 100 people — possibly 200.