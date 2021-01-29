Pro-life demonstrators and counter-protesters gather at Lubbock Planned Parenthood

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LUBBOCK, Texas — A pro-life march and counter-protesters demonstrated near each other in Lubbock Friday afternoon.

The pro-life protest, part of the annual March for Life rally, began around 4:30 p.m. outside Lubbock’s Planned Parenthood clinic at 3716 22nd Place.

A counter-protest for reproductive rights was scheduled at the Tim Cole Memorial at 5:00 p.m., but an EverythingLubbock.com photographer captured the counter-protesters near the Planned Parenthood clinic as well, across the street from the pro-life protest.

Based on images and video from the scene, EverythingLubbock.com estimated the crowd to be well more than 100 people — possibly 200.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar