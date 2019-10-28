Procesiόn at the Buddy Holly Center on Friday, November 1

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Buddy Holly Center:



The Buddy Holly Center annually participates in Lubbock’s citywide observance of the Mexican holiday, Día de los Muertos, by serving as a host location for Procesiόn with the TTU International Cultural Center, TTU School of Art and the Louise Hopkins Underwood Center for the Arts (LHUCA). Procesiόn will be Friday, November 1, 2019, from 5:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. between the four locations, and is free to the public.

Procesiόn schedule:

TTU International Cultural Center: 5:30 p.m. -6:30 p.m.

TTU School of Art: 6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

LHUCA: 7:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Buddy Holly Center: 6:00 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

At the Buddy Holly Center, there will be sugar skull craft activities for all ages in the Interactive Space. There will also be light refreshments and a cash bar. Mariachi Mexico Lindo will perform traditional mariachi music in the Meadows Courtyard from 7:15 p.m. – 9:15 p.m.

Celebraciόn will be displayed in the Fine Arts Gallery. This exhibition includes artwork from local, regional and national artists. Artists are asked to interpret Día de los Muertos by creating works honoring departed ancestors, friends, family and even pets. The exhibition will have both 3-D and 2-D works on display in a variety of mediums.

