LUBBOCK, Texas– The Lubbock Economic Alliance announced at a press conference on Wednesday Plant Agriculture Systems would be opening a new facility in Lubbock

According to a press release from the LEDA, the new facility was expected to bring in “more than 900 jobs” and $670 million in capital investment in the Lubbock economy.

According to the press conference, the company will build on 700 acres in Lubbock and the plant would be able to provide produce for the entire Southwestern United States.

Plant Agriculture Systems said it hopes to own 3000 acres of land across the country. It also claimed to use 70 to 90% less water that traditional agriculture methods.

PAS originated Fort Lauderdale and intend to “make an imprint on West Texas.