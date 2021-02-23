Progress, but water problems persist in Crosby, Dickens and Garza

LUBBOCK, Texas — People in Crosby, Dickens and Garza counties still suffered from water outages and/or boil water notices on Tuesday.

“This morning we are experiencing some minor setbacks with the distribution line, but crews are working to correct now,” a statement from Crosbyton said.

“White River was pumping water this morning and some of you may have experienced some water flow,” a statement from Post said on Tuesday. “But due to a break in the White River line, the water will be shut off again.”

In Post, city utility workers, and contractors were shutting off water meters.

“Once water is restored to the tank, the water meters will be turned back on gradually,” Post said. “If leaks are experienced, they will be turned back off.”

Crosbyton and Post are both with the White River Municipal Water Authority.

Spur, which is also on WRMA, on Tuesday said, “White River reported a leak this morning on their side. Please conserve water through out today and possibly tomorrow.”

Problems started during the week of February 14 when severe cold led to frozen water pipelines and widespread leaks.