LUBBOCK, Texas — At the Lubbock ISD board of trustees meeting on Thursday, the board voted to not extend the charter agreement with the Lubbock Partnership Network for Alderson, Ervin, Hodges Elementary and Dunbar College Preparatory Academy beyond the 2023-24 school year.

The contract agreement was originally put in place in 2018 when Dunbar faced closure. To keep the doors of Dunbar open, LISD agreed to an in-district charter network with the Lubbock Partnership Network.

The agreement was established to be a three-year partnership which was extended in 2020 by two years due to the pandemic.

LISD Superintendent Dr. Kathy Rollo said, “We are so thrilled that Dunbar achieved a C rating, although we know it’s not where we want them to be ultimately, the network served its purpose.”

The partnership will remain through the end of the 2023-24 school year, but will not be effective come the 2024-25 school year. When the partnership ends, students and staff within the network will not see much change, Rollo said.

“They will still have a great deal of support. We have written grants and plans to support Dunbar moving forward so we can continue the progress it has made there,” Rollo said.

“We still have work to do all over our district. And so today is a recognition of progress but it’s certainly not the completion of effort,” said Zach Bandy an at-large member of the LISD board of trustees.