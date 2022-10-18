LUBBOCK, Texas – Egenbacher Commercial Properties announced a 70,000 square-foot development project in Southwest Lubbock called “114.Slide,” which will be home to a second The Plaza Restaurant, office spaces, a bank, a tea/coffee shop and various retailers.

“This retail, restaurant and office development will cater to all demographics,” said Randy Egenbacher, CCIM and CEO of Egenbacher Commercial Properties.

The site will have multiple outdoor seating areas, electric vehicle charging stations and covered parking for office workers. There will also be a rooftop restaurant with an outdoor bar and patio seating.

114.Slide hopes to host a grand opening in Spring 2023.

“We look forward to this development providing a multitude of goods and services,” Egenbacher said.