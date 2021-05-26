Project Destiny, others file ‘friend of the court’ brief in Planned Parenthood case against city

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday, Texas attorney Johnathan Mitchell, on behalf of Project Destiny, filed an amicus curiae brief in the lawsuit filed by Planned Parenthood to stop a City of Lubbock ordinance outlawing abortion in city limits.

An amicus curiae, also known as a “friend of the court,” is a person or entity not attached to a lawsuit but whom has a vested interest in the outcome of the suit, according to the Cornell Law School Legal Information Institute. An amicus curiae brief is essentially a legal brief submitted to influence the court’s decision in a matter.

While Project Destiny was the main group to file the brief, 30 other individuals or entities also joined to voice their support for dismissing the lawsuit.

Of the 32 entities and individuals included as amici curiae, 15 were based in Lubbock.

The Lubbock-based political groups included were Project Destiny, West Texas for Life, Raiders Defending Life at Texas Tech and Young Conservatives of Texas at Texas Tech.

State Senator Charles Perry and State Rep. Dustin Burrows were on the list, as well as three other Lubbock residents. Eight churches, five of which are in Lubbock, were also on the list of amici curiae.

Two non-Lubbock residents were included as amici curiae: Pro-life activist and author of the ordinance Mark Lee Dickson and Florida-based OBGYN Dr. Karysse Trandem.

Former Lubbock resident Kellye SoRelle with The Green Dragon Institute was listed. SoRelle was a volunteer for “Lawyers For Trump” and litigated in Michigan after the 2020 Presidential election.

The granted amicus brief, written by former Texas Solicitor General Mitchell, argued the case should be dismissed for lack of standing.

The brief argued that ruling the ordinance unconstitutional would not revoke the ordinance.

“A court has no power to cancel or ‘strike down’ an ordinance,” Mitchell argued, “and the ordinance will continue to exist as city law no matter how this Court rules.”