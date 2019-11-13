Project Linus Lubbock Chapter blanketeers holding Annual Workday on Nov. 16

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Lubbock Chapter of Project Linus:

Visitors of all ages are encouraged to join Project Linus Lubbock Chapter blanketeers at its Annual Workday at the Lubbock Christian University Library on Saturday, November 16th, 2019 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

The Annual Workday is an opportunity to share the mission of Project Linus and we invite visitors to join us in making blankets for local children in need. Participants may bring their own projects, work on blankets already started, or just drop in to meet the blanketeers, have a cup of coffee and learn more about the Lubbock chapter.

Don’t know how to sew? Not a problem! You can help make a soft, cuddly fleece blanket without sewing. Can you tie a square knot? Then you can help finish a quilt!

Inspired by Charles Schultz’s 1954 security blanket-toting character, Linus van Pelt, Project Linus has over 400 chapters in communities throughout the United States and Canada. Nationally, Project Linus has collected over 7 million blankets for children in need of a handmade hug.

The only Project Linus chapter in the Panhandle of Texas, the Lubbock Chapter blanketeers have made nearly 17,000 handmade blankets to provide comfort and security to local children who have experienced trauma, tragedy or illness.

Visit www.projectlinus.org to learn more about Project Linus.

Please join us at the LCU Library on Nov. 18th to make blankets for local children in need!

More Information:

Lisa Allen, Coordinator

806.790.1113

