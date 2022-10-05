LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation’s Lubbock District will begin work on a major improvement project along 114th Street from Indiana Avenue to Quaker Avenue.

According to a press release from TxDOT, the $12.79 million City of Lubbock project will completely rebuild the existing roadway from a two-lane roadway to a five-lane thoroughfare.

“This is a City of Lubbock project that is federally funded. TxDOT is overseeing the contract and construction work,” said Mike Wittie, P.E., TxDOT Lubbock area engineer in the press release. “This is a busy and growing area.”

TxDOT said traffic along 114th Street will be one-lane in each direction for the majority of time during construction. The speed limits through the construction zone will be reduce to 40 mph. Crews will be working in close proximity to traffic.

“Motorists traveling on 114th Street can expect slow moving traffic and delays and are advised to seek alternative routes around the construction zone”, Wittie also said in the press release.

Construction is scheduled to start the week of October 9 as crews set up traffic control and barriers along the project limits.

The project is anticipated to be completed in early 2024, TxDOT said.