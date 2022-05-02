SEMINOLE, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from TxDOT:

TxDOT is set to begin work on a project that will make major improvements to US 62/385 in the city of Seminole in Gaines County. The $18.8 million project will completely rebuild the existing roadway and make drainage, lighting and sidewalk improvements. Project limits are from County Road 104 to US 180.

Construction work on the project is scheduled to begin this week. Contractor Webber, LLC, of The Woodlands, TX. is scheduled to begin setting traffic barriers on Monday, May 2, said Seve Sisneros, P.E., TxDOT Brownfield area engineer and project manager.

“We know this project going to affect local traffic,” Sisneros said. “The scope of the work—complete reconstruction of a major road and the city’s busiest intersection—is a huge task, but much needed with the increased traffic over the past few years. Our goal is to make sure we get the work done in the safest and most efficient way possible.”

US 62/385 drivers should anticipate long-term lane closures, traffic down to one-lane in each direction and lowered speed limits throughout construction, Sisneros added.

“Construction work is anticipated to take two years to complete and is set up to be done in phases with work beginning on the southbound lanes, near CR 104, at the northern end of project limits,” Sisneros said. “Improvements being made to the US 62/385 and US 180 intersection will have the biggest impact on local traffic. Drivers can expect slow moving traffic and delays and are advised to seek alternative routes around the construction zone.”

Drivers should take note that oversize vehicles will not be permitted through the work zone during construction and should contact the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles at (800) 299-1700 for information on oversize and overweight load permits, road restriction or other questions.

Motorists are urged to use caution when driving through the work zone, since crews will be working near traffic and should keep the following tips in mind:

Slow down and always follow posted work zone speed limits. Speeding is one of the major causes of work zone crashes. Remember, traffic fines double in work zones.

Pay attention. Workers and heavy equipment may only be a few feet from passing vehicles.

Be patient. Delays from roadway construction can be frustrating, but it only takes a few extra minutes to slow down for a work zone.

The project is anticipated to be completed in April 2024.

(Press release from Texas Department of Transportation, Lubbock District)