LUBBOCK, Texas – The Prom Queen Dress event happened March 29th and 30th, an event that took approximately 6 months to prepare where the Lubbock Dream Center collected over 2,000 dresses from donation drives held around the city.

“They walked in and we were able to bless them with a dress and love on them for a little bit. Girls walked in, saw our boutique and cried because they were just so excited and we cry right along with them because we’re excited too,” said Myra Briceno, Children’s Administrative Coordinator at the Lubbock Dream Center

The Prom Queen Dress event is hosted by the Lubbock Dream Center every year, providing the girls a chance to feel like a prom queen for a night by taking home a prom dress of their choice free of charge.

“When they say yes to their dress our Lubbock Christian high school boys will escort them down the runway and they just get to present their dress with their beautiful smile,” said Miranda Cantu, Campus Administrative Coordinator at the Lubbock Dream Center

The event includes motivational speakers that teach the girls about self worth, a night that ends up being more than just about a dress.

“They get the whole full effect, from the moment they walk in to the moment they leave they’re touched with the presence of God,” said Cantu.

About 300 girls made reservations to attend the event, taking home jewelry and shoes with the help of personal shoppers.

“We’ve heard everything from working teenagers in school, to teen moms, to parents who are doing all they can for them and just can’t swing a dress right now. We’ve got to hear their stories and just love on them,” said Briceno.

The Lubbock Dream Center hosts the Prom Queen Dress event every year and will be looking for donations and volunteers in October. For more information visit their website here.