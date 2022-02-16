LUBBOCK, Texas – With Prom season approaching, many are now looking for their perfect dress. The Prom Queen Dress event allows girls to try on and take home prom dresses for two nights at the Lubbock Dream Center.

“We basically just get the dresses ready for the girls to come on those two nights and find the dresses they want,” said Abbie Crow, a student at Lubbock Christian high school.

Lubbock Christian High School is one of the many drop-off locations for prom dresses, where students help prepare the dresses for the Prom Queen Dress Event.

“Well, we have like every coat of dress almost again every size, and we organize all the dresses from size and then color and like what they look like,” said Crow.

An event where girls can go and find their perfect dress free of charge, dresses can also be taken home even if the girls are not attending prom.

“Some girls have used them for homecoming or like different dances because we have basically any type of dress, really fancy and then not as fancy dresses. So just anything that I guess they want to use it for they can use it for,” said Crow.

The event will include personal shoppers that help the girls narrow down their search, along with scholarship opportunities, jewelry and shoes to take home.

“On the nights of the event, girls from the surrounding area come to look at and try on and shop for a dress and take it for free. As well as a pair of shoes or a piece of jewelry if they would like to,” said Alynn Kitten, a student at Lubbock Christian high school.

An event that helps every girl feel like a prom queen.

“I’m most excited to see everyone there to come try on dresses and feel beautiful and feel pretty to go to prom because we’re all high school girls, and we all love going to prom and feeling all dressed up and nice,” said Kitten.

The event is going to be held at the Lubbock Dream Center from March 29-30. Registration for the event is currently open, and donation drives are currency being held at Lubbock Christian Highschool and other locations until February 28. More information is available here.