Prominent Lubbock lawyer takes aim at trucking bill, says it lets dangerous companies off the hook

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Wednesday, Kevin Glasheen testified in Austin against Texas House Bill 19 which, if passed into law, would protect trucking companies in the event of a crash.

Glasheen is a Lubbock-based lawyer who handles catastrophic injury and wrongful deaths cases throughout the west Texas region.

Glasheen said trucking companies want a law to make it “virtually impossible to hold trucking companies accountable for accidents.”

“They want to make it to where we could only sue the truck driver and not the trucking company,” Glasheen said in a Zoom video conference.

With this law in place, it would be hard for attorneys to look at documents or anything incriminating that the trucking company has done wrong, and a lot of times, the trucking company is responsible for the crash.

“We had a case where the truck driver jackknifed on wet pavement and it turns out the company had cut the anti-lock brake wires and disconnected them and pulled the fuse so that the truck driver didn’t even get a warning that there were no antilock brakes,” Glasheen said.

Glasheen said there has been a big increase in truck-accident litigation. He said truck accidents have increased, and if passed, the new law would stop attorneys from explaining the specifics of the crash in front of a jury.

Glasheen said truck drivers are also distracted by things like FaceTime calls, pornographic content and their cell phones in general.

Glasheen said new technological advances like automatic braking and cameras are good safety systems put in place to supervise drivers.

Glasheen urged those concerned about public safety to contact Texas Watch on its website and log their opposition of the HB 19 bill.