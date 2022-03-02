LUBBOCK, Texas — A prominent West Texas pediatrician passed away, according to a social media post Tuesday by UMC Pediatric Associates of Lubbock.

Dr. Karen Rogers was a board-certified developmental-behavioral pediatrician in practice since 2002, according to the website for her practice West Texas Developmental Behavioral Pediatrics.

“Her passion as a Pediatrician taking care of our most challenging children with behavioral and developmental problems for over 20 years in Lubbock will ultimately be her legacy,” the post, written by pediatrician Dr. Nawal Zeitouni, said. “Her loss will be felt throughout West Texas and the thousands of lives she touched and helped both professionally and personally.”

Wittman Vision, a Lubbock optometrist, also posted about her passing.

“The Lubbock community will never be the same without this beautiful soul in it,” the post said.

An official obituary and information on memorial services had not been released at time of publication.