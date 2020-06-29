Property damage, vehicles vandalized over the weekend with graffiti

LUBBOCK, Texas — According to police reports, there were several instances of vandalized vehicles and other property damages found across Lubbock Sunday.

Police said a Lubbock ISD security officer reported vandalized playground equipment with phrases including “F*** this school” and “Suck my coke [sic].”

Police also said they found broken eggs on the side of the school building along with shattered and damaged windows.

According to another police report, a vehicle was also found Sunday morning with the word “f***” graffitied on the side, and “and a symbol described as a star with a circle around it on the left rear passenger’s door.”

Police said another owner also reported their vehicle had been vandalized Sunday morning with graffiti. The phrase “your dad” was written on the side of the vehicle.

All three cases reported the use of yellow spray paint or permanent marker.

At this time, there are no reports of arrests being made in any of the three reports.