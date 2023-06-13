LUBBOCK, Texas — The fight against rising property taxes has been at the center of a showdown in the Texas Legislature, especially the ongoing special session. On Tuesday, Lubbock State Representative, Carl Tepper, said he’s disappointed in the stalemate.

One thing that state lawmakers, Gov. Greg Abbott and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick agree on is using $17.6 billion from the budget surplus for school districts. This strategy is called compression, and it was the main point in a bill passed by the Texas House of Representatives to lower taxes for property owners.

The disagreement, however, is whether to raise homestead exemptions from $40,000 up to $100,000. This addition to tax compression is preferred by Patrick and the Texas State Senate, but one that both Gov. Abbott and the House are hesitant to approve.

“I think it’s unfortunate that we’re having such overheated discussions about honest policy debate,” Tepper said. “I think we need to sit down; I think we need to cool off or I think we need to hammer out some sort of deal, but all three branches of government need to be willing to compromise on these policies.”

With the House adjourned for now, the Senate and Patrick can either pass the House bill, or they’ll be forced into another special session in order to tackle the issue. However, Texas lawmakers don’t have too long to reach a deal, with cities, counties and many others releasing next year’s budgets around September 1, 2023.

“Yes, there is a timeline,” Tepper said. “All the other taxing districts are calculating and doing their budgets now. The city, the county, the school districts, the water districts are deciding what their property tax role is going to be, and how it’s going to affect their budget.”

Despite the back-and-forth in Austin, Lubbock Association of REALTORS® President-Elect, Michael Hutton, said he trusts lawmakers to compromise and give Lubbock homeowners some relief.

“I really believe that our legislators are there for us, and so they’re there to make decisions and to make them as they’re needed,” said Hutton.