Proposed Loop 88 to be officially known as “U.S. 84 Bypass”

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Lubbock County Commissioners’ Court announced Monday that the proposed Loop 88 will be officially known as “U.S. 84 Bypass” as construction begins soon.

The Loop 88 corridor will be located on the western outskirts of Lubbock connecting U.S. 84 in Slaton to U.S. 84 in Shallowater.

Lubbock County Judge Curtis Parrish said the designation will allow the county to attract additional funding from the Texas Department of Transportation (TXDOT) for the construction of the project.

Parrish also said U.S. 84 that enters Lubbock city limits from Slaton and eventually becomes Avenue Q will be designated as “U.S. 84 Business” as well. This designation will allow the county to apply for funds that will improve roads and traffic congestion along Avenue Q.

“We’ll still call it Loop 88 until such time as we have the next coach to win a national championship for Lubbock,” said Parrish. “Right now, it’s Loop 88 and it will be Loop 88 in the near future as well.”

Completion of the Loop 88 project is expected to be in 15-20 years.