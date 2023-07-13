LUBBOCK, Texas – There’s another developer who is hoping to build high-rise student housing near Texas Tech University’s (TTU) campus. EverythingLubbock.com has been covering the ongoing battle between Tech Terrace residents and a student housing developer. Now, there’s a second developer in town who has a new proposal for college student housing that’s concerning many residents who live in the historic South Overton neighborhood.

“We do understand that the student population is part of our population, and we do not disagree with that,” said Tonja Hagy-Valdine, a South Overton resident. “What we disagree with is inviting more of that into a neighborhood that’s already burdened with more than its fair share.”

Developers are planning to build a seven-story, 700-bed high-rise apartment between 14th St., 15th St, Avenue X and University Ave., which is just outside of that neighborhood’s boundaries.

“Our neighborhood is so old, our streets are very narrow, and our houses are very close together,” Hagy-Valdine said. “To cram in 700 more bodies into less than a city block into a neighborhood that is already so densely populated is just unsustainable.”

The proposed building is nearly 200 feet tall. For scale, it would be close to the wingspan of a Boeing 777 aircraft, which is nearly 213 feet from wingtip to wingtip.

A Boeing 777-200 LR aircraft (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

“What happens when you build up seven stories in a very small neighborhood?” Hagy-Valdine said. “No one’s backyards within a one-block radius are private any longer. All of those kids will be peering into those people’s personal space.”

South Overton is one of the city’s oldest neighborhoods, with roots dating back to the early 1900s. While many of the properties are now rentals, Hagy-Valdine said owners try to preserve the original design of the neighborhood that’s part of the National Register of Historic Places.

“Renters are still people, so to shortchange them by saying, ‘it doesn’t matter because a renter lives there,’ no, a resident lives there, and a citizen of Lubbock lives there,” Hagy-Valdine said. “We have neighbors who’ve poured their life savings into restoring and maintaining these homes. We see ourselves as stewards that are bringing these homes up to standard for the next family that will live in them because these homes will outlive all of us. I fear if urban blight is allowed to start creeping into our neighborhood, these homes will fall into even further disrepair.”

The apartment project’s developer is Ken Abraham, who is also the owner of the Paddle Tramps store near TTU’s campus.

Abraham provided the following statement to EverythingLubbock.com regarding his proposed student housing.

My dream for this project grew from my travels for the last sixty years to college campuses across the country. I have always wanted to build first-class student housing across University Ave. from Texas Tech.

I have been transparent about my vision, and that is why when the neighborhood sought a historical designation, it agreed in writing to exempt the properties in question and acknowledged my intention to build student housing there.

We are confident from the engineering studies we have done that our plan is sound and will contribute to a more vibrant and prosperous neighborhood.

Hagy-Valdine said she and others who live there will do whatever it takes to hold on to the history of their neighborhood.

“If you lose this type of history, if you lose these homes, you lose part of what makes Lubbock charming,” Hagy-Valdine said. “To lose that would be a travesty.”

The City of Lubbock’s Planning and Zoning Commission will hear this housing proposal for the first time at its meeting at 6 p.m. on July 27 at Citizens Tower (1314 Avenue K).